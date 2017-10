The foam-mouthed Buffalo metalcore band Every Time I Die is between labels right now, though at this point they’ve reached the point where they’re popular enough to release their next albumwhich they’ve hinted may arrive in 2009without the support of a label. The band’s profile has rised steadily in recent years, as they’ve toured on bills like the Warped Tour and camoed in Guitar Hero. Tonight they do a 7 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.