After a well-received inaugural event last month, the storytelling series Ex Fabula returns for round two this week, this time at The Sugar Maple in Bay View. The structure is the same: Storytellers weave entertaining, five-minute yarns around a set theme (this month’s is “second thoughts”) and the audience votes for their favorite story at the end of the night. Last month’s event ran the gamut from hilarious to harrowing, with stories about designer Christmas tree sales, breast cancer survival, mistaken identity and Kraft singles.