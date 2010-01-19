The monthly Ex Fabula storytelling series moves to a new location tonight for its latest event, the Hi Hat Garage on Brady Street, but the format is the same: Without using notes, storytellers (including three randomly selected audience volunteers) weave entertaining, five-minute yarns around a set theme, then the audience votes for their favorite story at the end of the night. Stories at the first two events ran the gamut from whimsical to harrowing, but tonight’s topic lends itself particularly to comedy: The theme is “Busted!”