­After hosting events at Art Bar, The Sugar Maple and Hi Hat Garage, the nomadic storytelling event Ex Fabula tries out another new location this month, making itself at home in the Bay View Brew Haus. The scenery is different but the format is the same: Without using notes, storytellers (including three randomly selected audience volunteers) weave entertaining, five-minute yarns around a set theme, then the audience votes for their favorite story at the end of the night. This week's theme is especially open-endedit's “Now or Never.” Scheduled storytellers include filmmaker Ashley Altadonna.