The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories in front of a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. Each month's event is built around a theme. This month's theme is "Theory and Practice," for stories about plans and ideas that seemed like a good idea at the time. Those interested in sharing their own story around that theme should arrive at 7:45 p.m. to vye for a spot