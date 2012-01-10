Ex Fabula: 'Faking It'

The popular storytelling series Ex Fabula invites local figures to share autobiographical, five-minute stories in front of a live audience (no notes allowed), usually around a theme that's intentionally vague, leaving plenty of room for tales of both high drama and broad comedy. After last month's “December Spectacular” at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the series hosts two events with different themes this monththe Jan. 10 gathering is themed “Faking It,” while the theme for the Jan. 28 installment at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall is “Generation Gap.” <P>