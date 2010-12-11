Ex Fabula Spectacular

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to tell stories to a live audience without using notes. At the end of most Ex Fabula events, the audience votes for its favorite story, but the series’ super-sized event at the Turner Hall Ballroom drops the competitive element and tinkers with the usual format a bit, giving proven Ex Fabula storytellers longer than the usual five minutes to weave their latest yarns. Featured storytellers on this bill include teacher Emmett Gross, nurse Cindy Grover, singer-songwriter Lisa Gatewood and local theater staple Amie Losi, all of whom will tell tales relating to the night’s seasonally appropriate theme: “gifts.”