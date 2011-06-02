Ex Fabula All Stars

Taking its name from the Latin term for “from stories,” Ex Fabula is Milwaukee's resident story-slam, inviting members of the community to share comedic or dramatic autobiographical stories without using notes. Audience favorites from past Ex Fabula events, including Brooke Maroldi, Scott Heaton and Bob Murray, will be among the storytellers at this season-ending event, spinning yarns around the theme “Secrets and Lies.” Milwaukee historian John Gurda and WMSE personality Tom Crawford will also take the stage.