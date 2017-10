If storytelling is a lost art, the gang behind Ex Fabula didn’t get the memo. Their new series invites 10 storytellerssome chosen in advance, others at randomto share unscripted, five-minute autobiographical vignettes relating to a set theme. The theme for this inaugural event, fittingly, is “beginnings.” Interested storytellers should arrive at 7:30 p.m. to sign up. At the end of the night, the audience will vote for their favorite storyteller.