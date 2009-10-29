Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life , by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that underscore their ideas. For instance, Cornell West likens philosophy to jazz music, amid a backdrop of actual jazz, and Peter Singer shares his take on consumerism as Taylor shares images of upscale New York boutiques. The film’s tone is informal and chatty, but combined these segments make the case for considering everyday minutiae philosophically.