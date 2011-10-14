Anti-death-penalty activists and first-time playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen wrote their play The Exonerated based on interviews with more than 40 exonerated death row inmates. The drama tells the story of six people who were almost killed for crimes they did not commit. It's not easy to depict the full power of this type of show, but there's no better Milwaukee theater company to tackle that kind of challenge than Next Act Theatre. Edward Morgan directs a 10-member cast featuring some of the best in Milwaukee. James Pickering, Bo Johnson, Jonathan Wainwright, Lisa Golda, Tami Workentin and more play 37 roles—the wrongfully accused and those involved in their lives.