Some of the biggest names in blues have grouped together to form the most overqualified Jimi Hendrix cover band of all time. This year’s Experience Hendrix tour features next-generation blues icons Jonny Lang and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, as well as Joe Satriani, Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford, Ernie Isley, Robert Randolph, Susan Tedeschi, Doyle Bramhall II, Living Colour, Hubert Sumlin and Chris Layton, as well as Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Billy Cox. In various permutations, they’ll blaze through Hendrix’s signature songs, like “Purple Haze,” “Little Wing” and “The Wind Cries Mary.”