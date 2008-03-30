Instrumental post-rock bands usually have a limited target audience, but Austin’s Explosions in the Sky caught the attention of the general public when they boldly scored the 2004 film Friday Night Lights. Since that break, the band has been featured prominently in the television version of the high-school football drama and released two albums of new material. Last year’s All of a Sudden I Miss Everyone found the band sharpening their build-and-crash dynamic for a record filled with densely layered rhythms that recall the nuances of Mogwai and the atmospheric melodies of Chicago’s Tortoise, both forebearers in the field of the lengthy, guitar-based instrumental composition. The group headlines an 8 p.m. bill at the Pabst Theater tonight, with openers Lichens.