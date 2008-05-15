Express Yourself Milwaukee presents “Celebrate”

Every year, Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc., a non-profit group that mentors at-risk youth through the arts, concludes its year with a lavish showcase. This year’s, which is performed at noon and 6 p.m. today at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theater, is themed “Celebrate” because it coincides with the organization’s fifth anniversary. In addition to the music, art pieces, dances and spoken-word presentations, there will also be a performance featuring members of the percussive-dance ensemble Stomp.