Extra Golden w/ The Chain

Compared to the typical music scenes Thrill Jockey Records usually draws its artists from, Nairobi, Kenya stands out as a curiously unique starting point for Extra Golden, a quartet that, speaking to indie-rock’s newfound transnational open-mindedness, owes as much stylistically to classic American rock aesthetics as traditional Kenyan Benga music. Initial comparisons to fellow African harmonic acts like Ladysmith Black Mambazo are inevitable, but not entirely accurate. Extra Golden can rip off sharp, pronounced blues riffs, but shine most exploring earthy African rhythms or tropically tinged funk.