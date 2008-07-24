Compared to the typical music scenes, Nairobi, Kenya stands out as a curiously unique starting point for the multinational Extra Golden, which owes as much stylistically to classic American rock aesthetics as traditional Kenyan Benga music. Initial comparisons to fellow African harmonic acts like Ladysmith Black Mambazo are inevitable, but not entirely accurate. Extra Golden can rip off sharp, pronounced blues riffs, but also the earthy African rhythms and vocals of the timely “Obama” or the tropically tinged funk of “Night Runners.” Tonight, Extra Golden headlines a 9 p.m. show at the Cactus Club with openers Kings Go Forth.