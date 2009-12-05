Eyedea and Abilities w/ Themselves and Def Harmonic

After a five-year studio hiatus, Rhymesayers Records’ resident rapper/DJ duo Eyedea and Abilities reunited this year for a new album, By the Throat , that lives up to its title, putting a harder edge on the duo’s dexterous sound, with Eyedea spitting rapid verses that draw on his background as a battle rapper while DJ Abilities takes the opportunity to show off a bit, scratching with impunity. They share tonight’s bill with the Anticon duo Themselves, who this year also released a new record, CrownsDown , a difficult listen filled with the kind of experimental, minimalist electronic beats expected of the label.