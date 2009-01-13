The Milwaukee Public Museum has been holding out on you, but don’t take it personal. Though the museum puts as much of its collection on display as possible, it owns plenty of artifacts and goodies that for multiple reasons it isn’t able to display. Today the museum’s staff shares some of these secret possessions at a luncheon lecture called “For Your Eyes Only: The Museum’s Hidden Treasures.” The lecture and lunch buffet begins at 11:45 a.m., following an optional decent-guided tour of the museum at 11.