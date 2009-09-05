Fable & the World Flat w/ The Fatty Acids and Bad Indians

Fable & the World Flat aims to make its crowds dance, a goal that would seem unexceptional enough if not for the style of music they play: Instead of funky dance-punk or up-tempo electro-clash, the Milwaukee group grounds its unlikely dance music in the somber, jazzy tones of turn-of-the-century indie-rock groups like Karate and Aloha, bands more likely to crush spirits than lift them. This summer, in addition to releasing their debut album, Ladies and Gentlemen… , a collection marked by Dntel-like, glitchy beats, the group added two new members: bassist Paul Fleming and keyboardist Nick Perow.