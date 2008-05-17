Here’s a statistic that might surprise non-Genesis diehards: In a sign of just how enduring the band is, no fewer than three Genesis tribute groups have swung through Milwaukee in the past six months. This week’s, Face Value, which does an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall, is something of an outsider in Genesis cult circles, since instead of recreating the band’s heralded, proggy ’70s output, they prefer to stick to the poppier, Phil Collins-led ’80s material. This Indianapolis cover band even throws a few scraps from Collins’ solo discography into their sets.