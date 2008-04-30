The Haggerty Museum of Art’s latest exhibition “Caras Vemos, Corazones no Sabemos: Faces Seen, Hearts Unknown, The Human Landscape of Mexican Migration” documents the fluidity between the Mexican-American border as well as the intermingling of both cultures. It’s a joint venture with the Latino Arts Center, which will also be exhibiting a portion of these 100 multimedia pieces from the private collection of Gilberto Cardenas, assistant provost and director of Latino Studies at the University of Notre Dame.