American pop culture meets traditional Mexican culture in the Haggerty Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Caras Vemos, Corazones no Sabemos: Faces Seen, Hearts Unknown, The Human Landscape of Mexican Migration.” It documents the fluidity between the Mexican-American border that leads to this cultural intermingling. It’s a joint venture with the Latino Arts Center, which will also be exhibiting a portion of these 100 multimedia pieces from the private collection of Gilberto Cardenas, assistant provost and director of Latino Studies at the University of Notre Dame.