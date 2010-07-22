The Faint w/ Zola Jesus

Even before the indie-dance boom of a half-decade ago, The Faint were playing glamorous, danceable synth-rock, marked by retro New Order arrangements and big, catchy chorusestheir libidinous signature single, “Worked Up So Sexual,” still outshines 99% of all dance-punk. The Saddle Creek alums toned things down for their most recent albums, 2004’s Wet From Birth and 2008’s Fasciinatiion , opting for digital soundscapes indebted to Depeche Mode, but their live shows are still all about the party. Performances by The Faint are backed by animated projections that playfully riff on the band’s recurring motifs of sexuality, procreation and existential despair. They share tonight’s bill with Madison, Wis., goth-pop rising star Zola Jesus.