Even before the indie-dance boom of half a decade ago, The Faint were playing glamorous, danceable synth-rock, marked by retro New Order arrangements and big, catchy chorusestheir libidinous signature track, “Worked Up So Sexual,” still outshines 99% of all dance-punk. The Saddle Creek alums toned things down for their most recent albums, 2004’s Wet From Birth and this year’s Fascination, opting for digital soundscapes indebted to Depeche Mode, but their live shows are still all about the party. The Faint perform backed by animated projections that playfully riff on the band’s reoccurring motifs of sexuality, procreation and existential despair. See for yourself when they play an 8 p.m. show a the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight.