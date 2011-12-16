Signed to Serjikal Strike Records by label founder (and System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian), the Texas progressive-rock band Fair to Midland belies its straightforward melodies with dark, lyrical undertones. Vocalist Darroh Sudderth describes their newest album, <i>Arrows & Anchors</i>, a followup to <i>Fables from a Mayfly: What I Tell You Three Times is True</i>, as far more bitter than that last album, humbly offering the sentiment that they are perhaps “not gifted songwriters,” but that they do their best. With the lyrical complexity and almost palpable rancor within their most recent album, the band members of Fair to Midland far surpass the rather tongue in cheek reference their name implies.