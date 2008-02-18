These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel’s most accomplished creations, but when it debuted in 1979, it was an embarrassing flop that fizzled after just 20 performances. A Broadway revival with Ralph Fiennes in 2006 gave a significant boast to the play’s prestige. Through March 2, the Next Act Theatre is presenting their own production of this nuanced drama about a washed-up faith healer looking to get his mojo back. Tonight they stage a pay-what-you-can 7:30 p.m. performance in the Off-Broadway Theatre.