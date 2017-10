The UWM Union Theatre’s Festival of Films in French digs through the vault and pulls out a film from backway backfor tonight’s free offering. Jean Epstein’s powerful drama The Faithful Heartstems from 1923, the silent era. Among the seedy backdrop of working-class France it depicts a tragic love triangle between a beleaguered waitress, a boorish thug and a kindhearted stevedore. The tone is somber and realistic, with splashes of violence that must have shocked audiences at the time.