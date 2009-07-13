Fake Problems w/ Kiss Kiss and We Are Your Father

Floridian folk-punks Fake Problems have garnered plenty of lofty comparisons to Against Me! and the Gaslight Anthem from the blogosphere, but on their sophomore album, this February’s It’s Great to be Alive , they revealed themselves to be even more ambitious than the hype machine promised. Pairing populist, Hank Williams songwriting with Cursive-esque horn arrangements and some twitchy, surprisingly danceable grooves, Fake Problems have made one of the year’s most party-friendly roots-punk records.