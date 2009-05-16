×

Unfairly derided for the crimes of their imitators, Fall OutBoy has been cast as the poster child for what’s wrong with alternative radio,though they could just as easily be considered one of the beleaguered format’sfew saving graces. At a time when modern-rock was treading toward humorlesspost-grunge, Fall Out Boy enlivened the format with a theatrical flash of deft,power-pop-inspired emo. As their fame has grown, so has their sound, which swellsto arena-rock sizes on the band’s latest record, Folie a Deux. In an effort tobridge the gap between the music of the ’70s and the Top 40 hits of today, thatalbum welcomes guests as disparate as Elvis Costello and Lil Wayne. Tonight’ssold-out concert pairs Fall Out Boy with a quartet of like-minded emo-rockacts: Cobra Starship, All Time Low, Metro Station and Hey Monday.