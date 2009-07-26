The story behind David De Silva and Alan Parker’s 1980 film Fame , about high school kids hoping for a big break on stage, proved so popular that it’s been adapted into a long-running TV series, then a stage musical, then a flash-in-the-pan reality TV show, and has arguably served as the basis for Disney’s hit High School Musical franchise. Later this summer, Fame returns to the big screen yet again, but first the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove offers its own production of the stage musical through Aug. 9, with a cast including many novice actors who are actually high-school age.