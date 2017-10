You know summer is on the horizon when the kites come out. The season’s first major kite festival, the Family Kite Festival, continues its two-day run today at Veterans Park. As the name promises, the events skew toward the young. There will be a candy drop, a kite-making workshop and entertainment from the ubiquitous Radio Disney, but certainly all ages can enjoy the spectacle of massive, novelty kites surfing the sky, or a noontime launch of 500 kites. The kites begin flying at 10 a.m.