You know summer is on the horizon when the kites come out. This year, the season’s first major kite event, the Family Kite Festival, has added an extra day, running both today and tomorrow at Veterans Park. As the name promises, the events skew toward the young. There will be a candy drop, a kite-making workshop and entertainment from the ubiquitous Radio Disney, but certainly all ages can enjoy the spectacle of massive, novelty kites surfing the sky, or a noontime launch of 500 kites. The kites begin flying at 10 a.m.