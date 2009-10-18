Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

While Halloween may have shed any real spiritual meaning in favor of candy and monster movies, Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), celebrated in the days following our secular scare fest, retains a deep resonance for its practitioners. Gathering to pray for, celebrate and leave offerings to deceased love ones, family members believe that the day offers them a unique opportunity to make contact with the dead. But the occasion is much more celebratory than the uninitiated may expect, full of bright colors, music and delicious treats. Now, the Milwaukee Art Museum is offering everyone a chance to get in on the fun and learn more about the customs and beliefs surrounding the festivities. Guests will have the opportunity to try their hand at creating traditional decorations, take in Mexican folk art and sample delectable holiday foods.