The California sextet Family of the Year recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesethetic, marrying downhome American pop with modern indie quirk and no flirty boy/girl back and forth vocals. Last November the group released its charming debut LP, Songbook ; this week they follow it up with a new EP, Through the Trees , and a stint at Austin’s South by Southwest music festival, but first they’re playing a free show at the Third Ward’s Irish Pub.