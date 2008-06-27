Since winning the third season of “American Idol,” R&B superstar Fantasia Barrino seems to have escaped the curse that haunts many of the show’s most promising performers (anyone seen Ruben Studdard or Taylor Hicks lately?). There is little doubt that Barrino has talent, and her vocal chops have led to a string of #1 hits (including “When I See U”), record sales in the millions (her debut album, Free Yourself, went double platinum and her second album, Fantasia, was certified gold), and a score of Grammy nominations. Fantasia headlines the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse at 10 p.m. tonight.