The 1996 thiller Fargo has all the hallmarks of a great thriller: a distinct setting, an unforgettable act of violence, a peculiar sense of humor and not one but two career-defining performances, from Frances McDormand and William H. Macy, who were both nominated for Oscars (McDormand won). The film opens with the ultimate Coen Brothers slight of hand: a disclaimer that insists “THIS IS A TRUE STORY,” though in actuality the film is complete fiction. Brocach screens the film tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.