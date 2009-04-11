Fashion Revolution 2009

The Milwaukee Art Museum rolls out the catwalk in its Baumgartner Gallerias for this annual event, now in its third year. More than 10 Midwestern fashion designers have infused Egyptian, Indian, Russian and British forms with American styles, so the designs promise to be particularly diverse. Hip-hop artist Firey Phoenix and the local dance troupe REMIX kick off the show, proceeds from which go to The Fashion Revolution Scholarship fund of Milwaukee, which grants collegiate scholarships to art and fashion students.