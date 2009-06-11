Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra

Though the re-emergence of Phish as a touring act this summer after a long slumber might threaten to steal the spotlight from other bands of a similar jam persuasion, Fat Maw Rooney shouldn’t have too much difficulty drawing a crowd when they bounce between North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin on their three-month summer tour, since the rustic Wisconsin jam band has amassed a growing following around the Midwest. Along for the ride for this leg of the tour is the Fort Collins, Colo., septet Euforquestra, a self-described Afro-Caribbean-barnyard-funk act that has shared stages with Phish’s Page McConnell and is known to be generous with Talking Heads covers.