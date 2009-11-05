With a mixture of funk, rock, bluegrass and R&B, and a sound that often owed as much to the Black Crowes as to Phish, Fat Maw Rooney was one of Wisconsin’s most promising jam bands, and through shows around the region and regular tours they built a loyal fanbase. Late this summer, though, the group surprised fans by announcing plans to break up at the end of the year, with a Dec. 23 show at the venue that all but birthed them, the Nashotah Clubhouse. First, though, they’ll play one of their last shows tonight at the UWM Union Gasthaus.