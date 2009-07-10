Father Phoenix w/ Mother Orchis and Vampire Hands

Milwaukee’s Father Phoenix have over the past several years made the transition from raging punk rockers with an ear for smart, post-hardcore song structures to devotees of 1970s hard-rock, embracing more traditional (albeit still damn heavy) rock ’n’ roll riffs. The band flaunts their newly blues-spiked sound tonight on their new Large Bodies EP, which they released this summer on Chicago’s Forge Again records and celebrate the release of tonight at the Cactus Club. They’ll be joined by Milwaukee black-metal enthusiasts Mother Orchis and Minneapolis outsider indie-rockers Vampire Hands.