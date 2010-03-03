We Are Your Father w/ Disguised as Birds and Bryan Cherry

The restless Milwaukee rock trio We Are Your Father subverts traditional blues structures with wild slashes of wiry, distorted guitars, drawing from the grind of metal, the showy guitar heroics of math rock and the nimble groove of funk music. For a trio, they have remarkable range, seldom exploring the same sound twice on their self-titled EP, which they recorded with Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler last year at his Howl Street Recordings studio. The group shares an artist showcase tonight with rockers Disguised as Birds and singer-songwriter Bryan Cherry following a 9 p.m. open mic at the Miramar Theatre.