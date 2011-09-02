The Fatty Acids w/ Kane Place Record Club, Sat. Nite Duets and Rio Turbo

From their jokey beginnings, Milwaukee's Fatty Acids have grown into one of the city's most exciting and ambitious indie-rock bands. The band's new album, Leftover Monsterface , follows their debut, Stop Berries, Berries and Berries, Berries , by just a year, but it expands on their goofball synth-pop remarkably, pushing it to proggy, psychedelic extremes and saturating it with drunken, cheerful horns. The record can seem a bit chaotic on the surface, but the band has written some seriously epic songs here. They play a joint release show tonight with openers Kane Place Record Club, left-field blue-eyed-soul enthusiasts who will be giving out 100 copies of their To Our Friends EP at the door.