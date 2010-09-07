The Fatty Acids w/ Pitchwork

For the better part of their two years together, Milwaukee quirk-pop aficionados The Fatty Acids played most of their shows in basements. Though they’ve recently begun gigging aboveground, their self-recorded debut album, Stop Berries, Berries and Berries, Berries , retains the raw, do-it-yourself sound of those early shows, suggesting the spacey psychedelia of Beck and MGMT and the unabashed pop of Peter, Bjorn and John on a much smaller budget. Tonight the group gets political, playing a free concert as part of a get out the vote rally for Democratic state Senate candidate Chris Larson.