Faun Fables (CANCELED)

Combining the sprawling, theatrical song structures of British folk with Wiccan imagery, Faun Fables leader Dawn McCarthy has been recording with her band since 1997, making her a predecessor to both the freak-folk movement and the recent boom of witch-themed folk and rock bands. The band’s output has become lighter and more accessible over the years, while still remaining true to McCarthy’s original muse. Their upcoming Light of a Vaster Dark, their latest for Drag City Records, is an eerie song cycle about magic rituals and the passage of time.