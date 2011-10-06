For a man who doesn't come from a standard theater background, the Alchemist Theatre's Aaron Kopec certainly has a solid grasp of the dramatic. His productions at the Alchemist never shy away from herculean challenges. His latest show, Faust: An Evening at the Mephisto Theatre , continues in that tradition, marrying a long, complex script with drama that travels throughout the building. Scenes have been written for multiple stages, and the action runs concurrently throughout the space. In effect, Kopec has written several interlocking plays that also stand alone. The audience is free to move from room to room, scene to scene, as the drama progresses. With a huge cast inhabiting the entire building, this is one of the most ambitious productions of the theater season.