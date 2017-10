Trafficking in the same sort of kid-in-a-candy-store synth-pop as Passion Pit, the burgeoning Milwaukee quartet Faux Fir recorded its debut EP this year with Decibully’s Ryan Weber. Spring-loaded with bright keyboards, grinding bass and glammy disco grooves, the EP plays like a digitalized, more danceable reimagining of Phoenix’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix . The band hosts an EP-release show tonight.