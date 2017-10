A bachelor photographer reconnects with an old love in the 2006 drama The Favor, only to lose her in a freak accident. He tries to be a father to her orphaned 16-year-old son, but the kid is more interested in creating chaos than bonding. The film, which screens this at the Times Cinema at 1:30 p.m., milks plenty of laughs from the sad situation, but in the end it’s a real tearjerker, so slip a couple of tissues into your pocket before buying a ticket.