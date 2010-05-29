Fear Factory w/ Prong, Silent Civilian and Thy Will Be Done

×
For those within the industrial metal community, seasoned Roadrunner Records veterans Fear Factory are considered one of the genre’s most reliable entities, enormously influential for their unique hybridization of disparate hard rock elements. Although the band has been slowed by frequent lineup and hiatuses since the millennium, they’ve still managed to record a rewarding series of concept albums written around dramatic sci-fi imagery, the latest of which, Mechanize , was released in February.