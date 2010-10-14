The Felice Brothers/CANCELED

Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group built up an impressive following, thanks to their aggressive touring schedule and some well-chosen dates with Old Crow Medicine Show and the Dave Matthews Band, as well as some strong studio output, including 2008’s self-titled album and last year’s rustic Yonder is the Clock .