The Felice Brothers w/ Shovels and Rope

Roots-rock brethren The Felice Brothers grew up playing together during their father's weekly Sunday afternoon barbecues in the Catskill Mountains, serenading the guests with their folk harmonies. Though the band has expanded to include members outside of the Felice gene pool since taking their act on the road, the band still retains that same familial feel and genuine appreciation for early, Appalachian-style Americana. This show comes days before the official release of their latest album, Celebration, Florida , a follow-up to 2009's Yonder Is the Clock .